21.2 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Ibiza beach closed after 1.5m shark enters swimming area

The disoriented shark had a puncture wound in the head.

diariodeibiza
Updated:
The residents of Caló des Moro awoke on Monday with a new resident in the neighborhood. A shark, specifically a blue shark (Prionace glauca), 1.5 meters long has appeared on the coast of Sant Antoni. Many have approached to catch a glimpse of the disoriented shark swimming near the rocks.

As reported by the City Council of Sant Antoni, Agents from Medi Ambient (AMA) of the Balearic Govern, the technical Environment of the Consistory and the municipal coordinator of beaches were on site, as well as the Policía Local who have sealed the area.

Shark with head injury

The COFIB (Consorci de Recuperació de la Fauna de les Illes Balears) has also been present and has been in charge of managing the situation. The animal presented a serious puncture wound to the head area and was evacuated from the swimming area by boat. Subsequently, samples were taken to determine the cause of the wound.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

