Ibiza beach closed after 1.5m shark enters swimming area

As reported by the City Council of Sant Antoni, Agents from Medi Ambient (AMA) of the Balearic Govern, the technical Environment of the Consistory and the municipal coordinator of beaches were on site, as well as the Policía Local who have sealed the area.

Shark with head injury

The COFIB (Consorci de Recuperació de la Fauna de les Illes Balears) has also been present and has been in charge of managing the situation. The animal presented a serious puncture wound to the head area and was evacuated from the swimming area by boat. Subsequently, samples were taken to determine the cause of the wound.

