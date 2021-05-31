Ibiza airport received 480 flights last weekend

The airport of Ibiza received a total of 480 flights last weekend, from Friday through to Sunday.

In total, the Balearic airports will receive 1,738 flights, of which 599 are domestic and 1,139 international, according to AENA data.

Last Friday the schedule was lighter at the aerodromes of the Islands than throughout the weekend, with a total of 559, of which 235 are domestic. Throughout this day, the airport of Son Sant Joan, in Palma, received a total of 347 flights (119 domestic); the aerodrome of Ibiza, 158 (75 domestic), and the airport of Mahón, 54 flights (41 domestic).

For Saturday a total of 570 flights was scheduled in the autonomous community, of which 146 are domestic. By islands, 382 flights were expected in Palma (78 domestic); in Ibiza, 147 (46 domestic), and in Mahón, 41 flights (22 domestic).

Finally, yesterday, the day with the most flights scheduled for the entire weekend, 609 operations had been programmed, 218 of which were domestic. Palma airport was expecting 379 flights (116 domestic); Ibiza, 175 (66 domestic), and Mahón, 55 flights (36 domestic).

Compared to the previous weekend, the airports of the Islands have registered from last Friday to Sunday a total of 62 more flights.

In addition, 64 more international operations have been scheduled for this weekend. However, the number of scheduled domestic flights has dropped slightly, from 601 to 599.