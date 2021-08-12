Ibiza airport improves June figures and recovers almost half of its 2019 traffic

As in June, in July Ibiza airport recovered much of the activity lost last year due to the onset of the covid pandemic and the consequences of the restrictive measures applied by the central and regional governments to control it, mainly those related to the movement of people. But it is still a far cry from the figures recorded during the summer season before the health crisis.

While in June the Ibizan terminal did not recover even half of the air traffic of 2019, last month yielded better results, with a decrease of 30.55% in the number of passengers compared to the same month two years ago: 925,230 compared to 1,332,411 in 2019 (including both arrivals and departures).

AENA (Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea) statistics also indicate that during the last month air traffic in Ibiza was 117% higher than in 2020 (at the height of the pandemic), when the figure stood at 426,287 travellers in the same month.

In the year-to-date, the disparity with the virus-free era is a little more pronounced. In fact, in the first seven months of this financial year the airport has reported 1,960,898 passengers, 56.5% less than in the same period of 2019, when the figure rose to 4,509,687.