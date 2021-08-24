Iago Negueruela: “This season is proving to be unusual but good”

“It is proving to be an unusual but good season despite the circumstances and certainly much better than we expected,” the Consellar of Economic Affairs, Tourism and Labour, Iago Negueruela, said yesterday, highlighting the data on airport arrivals and the improvement in the labour market.

At the press conference following the Consell de Govern Iago Negueruela remarked on the gradual improvement of the epidemiological situation in the Balearic Islands, which provides for “some optimism”, and pointed out that this month the cumulative incidence in the islands has fallen significantly.

Negueruela gave as an example that fact that the Balearic Islands was the community with the highest rate of reduction of people on ERTEs in the first two weeks of August, with a decrease of 22.7%, 7,400 fewer people, surpassing “by far” the following communities, which are the Canary Islands and Valencia, also touristic.

Negueruela also gave as an example of recovery the Eurocontrol data, which indicates that Palma is the Spanish airport recording the most flights at weekends, with around 1,000 connections, ahead of Madrid and Barcelona and other tourist airports such as Malaga and Alicante.

Recovery of air traffic

Last Sunday, Palma was the Spanish airport with the most flights, with 810, ahead of Madrid and Barcelona.

The recovery of air traffic is “remarkable”, according to the Consellar for Tourism: “We have recovered 80% of the traffic from 2019, an important figure, well above the Spanish average”.

“The statistics for July and August will put us at the forefront of international tourism in Spain,” predicted the Consellar, who also stressed that the high season is still going on and will be reflected in the upcoming unemployment figures.