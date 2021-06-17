Hotel occupancy reaches 46% of the barely 10% open accommodation locations in Pitiusas

The occupancy rate of hotel accommodation in Ibiza and Formentera reached 45.8% in May, when approximately 10% of the total accommodataion available was open. This is reflected in the data of the Hotel Business Federation (Fehif).

By islands, occupancy was 50.9% in Ibiza and 30.4% in Formentera. However, in the lower pitiusa the figure rose in the second half of the month, going from 28.9% to 31.9% of open accommodation occupancy. However, Ibiza went from 58.1% to 44.2%.

Very low figures

These figures, very low in relation to other seasons, can only be explained by the health crisis, since in 2019 the occupancy in May was 74.10%, according to the Fehif. Therefore, with almost all the hotels open, the most promising data were those of Vila and Santa Eulària, with 77.8% and 78.3% occupancy, respectively. On the other hand, in May of this year the municipalities that were at the head of the data were Vila, with 55%, and Sant Antoni, with 51.4% .

The occupancy difference between May 2019 and May 2021 was 38.1%. This same difference has been 33.2% in the case of Ibiza and 36.5% in that of Formentera.

On the other hand, in 2019 the average occupancy did increase between the first and second half of May. At the height, it went from 71.8% to 80.4%, while in Formentera, occupancy in open hotels went from 38.14% to 57.24%.

The latest UK decision delays the opening of more hotels and the improvement of these figures in the Pitiusas.