Hospital pressure due to covid decreases in Ibiza

Reductions in the number of patients admitted to the facility and the number of infected health care personnel from 27 to 23

Pablo Sanz Padilla
Updated:
At Can Misses Hospital there are ten patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the centre

Hospital occupation, which lags behind the infection rate trend, was give some respite yesterday in the Pitiusas, as the number of patient admissions fell. In the wards there are 86 patients undergoing treatment, five less than yesterday, while the critically ill remain at 14. In total, 100 Pitiusas patients are receiving hospital care, compared to 105 who were admitted the day before yesterday. Three of them are in the Son Espases hospital in Mallorca, two of which are receiving intensive care treatment in the centre’s ICU, while another is currently on the ward.

With regard to mild or asymptomatic patients, yesterday 2,804 people were recovering from the virus at home, 113 fewer than the number of patients being monitored by telephone the day before. In terms of distribution by islands, 2,685 are being cared for remotely in Ibiza, while in Formentera there are 119 people in contact with Pitiusas primary care professionals.

The number of infected health workers has also improved, going from 27 to 23. In addition, there are 30 professionals in active surveillance, five fewer than the day before yesterday.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

