Home wanted for Nene, the dog waiting nine years in a shelter

The Fundación Perros Abandonados de Ibiza is looking for a home for Nene, a Staffordshire born in 2015. This dog was taken to the animal protection center Sa Coma when he was less than a year old.

Now he is nine years old and practically all his life has passed without knowing what a home is, “a miserable life that he did not choose and, moreover, invisible to society,” they point out from the foundation.

Since then, Nene has been one of the dogs that less leave the cage. “That causes that every day he has less opportunities to socialize with people and other dogs and, therefore, less chances of being adopted”, regrets the foundation.

“Sa Coma does not have a canine ethologist who can help these dogs to manage their emotions and offer them the necessary tools to lead a normal life”, explain from the Fundación Perros Abandonados de Ibiza, who do not consider Nene “a lost case”. “He just needs love, understanding and the opportunity that was taken away from him”, says the association.

The adoption announcement has been posted on their social networks by the foundation, which is looking for a family for this little dog and asks for the publication to be shared. Those interested in giving Nene a home can contact the phone number 680599345.

“Share so that he has the only chance he has left”, animal lovers ask.

Adoption center

The Foundation for Abandoned Dogs of Ibiza recalled in a report published in this newspaper that Sa Coma has become a “residence” for pets, when the objective of the same is that these animals find a family and do not live in cages for years. The Foundation explained that the dogs are not walking all day, but “are locked in cages for many hours” during the day

To be able to walk the dogs of sa Coma you must be a volunteer of the City of Ibiza and be in possession of the virtual card that proves it. If you do not have this document, you must register at the Consistory, by appointment, to make the request. The license to walk those considered PPP (Potentially Dangerous Dogs) is processed later.

“99% of adoptions come from volunteers”, pointed out from the animal association. If there are no volunteers, there are no adoptions and the cages are not emptied, insisted the foundation.

