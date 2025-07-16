The highest point of Ibiza: it offers panoramic views, ideal for watching the sunset and has a defensive history

In Ibiza there are many places to visit, many paths to walk and many coves to dive into. But there are those who still do not know what is the highest point of the island, where it is and what can be seen from there. It is the sa Talaia viewpoint and, beyond being a scenic spot, this enclave is linked to the geography, defense and rural evolution of Ibiza.

Talaia comes from the Arabic ṭalā’i’, which means watchtower or watchtower. It is the highest point of the Balearic island, with 475 meters of altitude, located in the municipality of Sant Josep. Since ancient times, its position made it a strategic place to watch the coast and thus be able to detect possible invasions.

During the XVI and XVII centuries, Ibiza lived under the threat of Barbary pirates. And although it is true that at the top of sa Talaia there is no historical defense tower, the name does imply that there may have been watchtowers to raise the alarm in case of sighting enemy ships. The real defensive towers of Ibiza (such as es Savinar or Torre d’en Rovira) were part of a network of communication signals (smoke by day, fire by night), and sa Talaia could have been an intermediate visual point.

The area has traditionally been linked to agriculture and pastoralism, and the surroundings are dotted with fields, cultivated terraces and farmhouses. For generations, the locals climbed sa Talaia to see weather changes, to watch over their land or even to orient themselves on the island, as it offers a view of almost all of Ibiza.

In the second half of the 20th century, the summit was equipped with telecommunication antennas and repeaters due to its privileged height. Today, part of the summit is occupied by technical installations, although they do not prevent the enjoyment of the landscape. Thus, the viewpoint has gone from being a strategic defensive point to a natural and tourist icon. It is popular with hikers, photographers and sunset lovers. On clear days you can see Formentera the islet of Es Vedrà and sometimes as far as the mainland.

The recommended walking route starts in the square in front of the Church of Sant Josep, passes through the street Sa Talaia and, in front of the cultural center Can Jeroni, you will see how the asphalt becomes a path surrounded by vegetation. The path is a little less than a mile long 2.5 kilometers round tripwhich can be done in just over an hour. But you can also go up in your own vehicle or by bicycle.

