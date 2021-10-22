18.8 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 23, 2021
type here...

The Guardia Civil recognizes illegal parties in Ibiza won’t be stopped even with “double” the troops

The second head of operations in the Guardia Civil of the Balearic Islands, Enrique Gomez, warns that these clandestine activities "are here to stay", while the island director of Intrusion proposes to modify the concept of "inviolability of the home" included in the Constitution

Eugenio Rodríguez Martos
Updated:
The Guardia Civil recognizes illegal parties in Ibiza won't be stopped even with
Sergi Torrandell, Enrique Gómez, Naihara Cardona, Ascensión Joaniquet and José Antonio Llano, at the Jesús cultural centre. | VICENT MARÍ

If at the end of September the president of the Consell, Vicent Marí, warned that “the serious problem” of illegal parties “could escalate”, now the Guardia Civil warns that “they are here to stay”. This was stated yesterday by the former head of the Civil Guard in the Pitiusas, Commander Enrique Gomez, in the debate on illegal parties and intrusion on the first day of the VII Congress of Holiday Tourism Housing, organized by the Association of Holiday Tourism Housing of Ibiza and Formentera (AVAT), the Pimeef and the Consell de Ibiza .

Enrique Gómez, who is now the second chief of operations for the Guardia Civil in the Balearic Islands, stressed that the problem of clandestine parties is not solved with more police officers. In fact, he said that even if the number of officers was “doubled”, the situation would be “very similar to the present”. “There is not enough Civil Guards, nor Police. We want to have more health workers, inspectors … everything. It is not a problem of personnel, but to articulate a series of measures and proposals that allow proportional actions, “said Gomez.

The island director of Intrusion for the Consell de Ibiza, Naihara Cardona, who was the moderator of the debate, explained the legislative proposal that the island institution will submit to the Balearic Govern to articulate a series of measures to facilitate police intervention, mainly that these parties in rented villas, with public attendance and generate a business, are considered “an activity” and not a party in a private home.

Illegal parties and the inviolability of the home

After highlighting the words of the commander of the Guardia Civil that even if the number of police officers is doubled the problem will remain the same, Cardona, who is a lawyer, went further and raised the need to reform the concept of the “inviolability of the home as established in the Constitution”, which generated controversy among the participants at the debate table, which was completed by Sergi Torrandell, head of the area of citizen security of the City Council of Llucmajor, in Mallorca; the criminal lawyer Ascensión Joaniquet and the president of AVAT, José Antonio Llano.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte