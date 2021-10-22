The Guardia Civil recognizes illegal parties in Ibiza won’t be stopped even with “double” the troops

Enrique Gómez, who is now the second chief of operations for the Guardia Civil in the Balearic Islands, stressed that the problem of clandestine parties is not solved with more police officers. In fact, he said that even if the number of officers was “doubled”, the situation would be “very similar to the present”. “There is not enough Civil Guards, nor Police. We want to have more health workers, inspectors … everything. It is not a problem of personnel, but to articulate a series of measures and proposals that allow proportional actions, “said Gomez.

The island director of Intrusion for the Consell de Ibiza, Naihara Cardona, who was the moderator of the debate, explained the legislative proposal that the island institution will submit to the Balearic Govern to articulate a series of measures to facilitate police intervention, mainly that these parties in rented villas, with public attendance and generate a business, are considered “an activity” and not a party in a private home.

Illegal parties and the inviolability of the home

After highlighting the words of the commander of the Guardia Civil that even if the number of police officers is doubled the problem will remain the same, Cardona, who is a lawyer, went further and raised the need to reform the concept of the “inviolability of the home as established in the Constitution”, which generated controversy among the participants at the debate table, which was completed by Sergi Torrandell, head of the area of citizen security of the City Council of Llucmajor, in Mallorca; the criminal lawyer Ascensión Joaniquet and the president of AVAT, José Antonio Llano.

