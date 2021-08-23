The Govern views it unfeasible to require covid certificate for access to leisure and hospitality

The announcement of the Govern to implement from September the compulsory covid certificate, which proves that a citizen is fully vaccinated in order to access leisure activities, sports or certain establishments such as restaurants, appears it will have to remain simply an intention. Sources of the Balearic Executive admit that at this time “it is legally very complicated” to implement this requirement, so it has basically been discarded.

At present, in the Balearic Islands it is compulsory to display the covid certificate to access residences for the elderly, weddings and major sporting events, such as Real Mallorca matches. On the 6th of August, the Conselleria de Asuntos sociales y Deportes announced that from September onwards people over 12 years old will have to be vaccinated to participate in training and competitions, or to enter gyms. The employers of the latter immediately showed their disagreement. At the time, the Govern pointed out that the measure would be extended to cultural activities and leisure, concerts, theaters, bars and restaurants.

Before the Balearic Islands, other autonomous communities have attempted to impose the requirement of the so-called covid passport to access leisure activities. However, so far the High Courts of the Canary Islands, Galicia, Andalusia and Cantabria have rejected the initiatives of their respective governments in this regard. In the case of Andalusia, even the Supreme Court has already ruled, denying its endorsement because it considers that restrictions cannot be generalised as they limit fundamental rights.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.