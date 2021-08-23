26 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
type here...

The Govern views it unfeasible to require covid certificate for access to leisure and hospitality

Following the judges' rejection of the requirement's application in four more communities, the Executive pretty much ruled it out

mateu-ferrer
Updated:
The Government now sees unfeasible to require the covid certificate for access to leisure and restoration
Customers during the pilot test for nightlife held last June at the Hard Rock Hotel. | VICENT MARÍ.

The announcement of the Govern to implement from September the compulsory covid certificate, which proves that a citizen is fully vaccinated in order to access leisure activities, sports or certain establishments such as restaurants, appears it will have to remain simply an intention. Sources of the Balearic Executive admit that at this time “it is legally very complicated” to implement this requirement, so it has basically been discarded.

At present, in the Balearic Islands it is compulsory to display the covid certificate to access residences for the elderly, weddings and major sporting events, such as Real Mallorca matches. On the 6th of August, the Conselleria de Asuntos sociales y Deportes announced that from September onwards people over 12 years old will have to be vaccinated to participate in training and competitions, or to enter gyms. The employers of the latter immediately showed their disagreement. At the time, the Govern pointed out that the measure would be extended to cultural activities and leisure, concerts, theaters, bars and restaurants.

Before the Balearic Islands, other autonomous communities have attempted to impose the requirement of the so-called covid passport to access leisure activities. However, so far the High Courts of the Canary Islands, Galicia, Andalusia and Cantabria have rejected the initiatives of their respective governments in this regard. In the case of Andalusia, even the Supreme Court has already ruled, denying its endorsement because it considers that restrictions cannot be generalised as they limit fundamental rights.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte