Thursday, May 27, 2021
Fewer infections, fewer active cases and fewer covid hospitalisations in Ibiza

Over the past 24 hours Microbiology detected one positive in Ibiza and another in Formentera

Samples for coronavirus PCR testing in the microbiology laboratory at Can Misses Hospital. G. FELIP

The latest data on the pandemic in the Pitiusas could not be better: fewer positives detected than in the last three days, fewer active cases than yesterday and fewer covid patients admitted, according to the latest update from the Balearic Ministry of Health. The Microbiology laboratory of Can Misses Hospital has confirmed two coronavirus positives in the last 24 hours, one in Ibiza and another in Formentera. The number of new infections has been less than discharges granted by doctors (three, two to home patients and one to an inpatient), which represents a slight reduction in the number of active cases . The number of active cases is 83, one less than yesterday.

In addition, the number of covid patients admitted in Ibiza, all of them in Can Misses Hospital, has also been reduced by one. Right now there are eight. Seven are on the ward (one less than yesterday), only two of them have the active virus and are in isolation on ward F of Internal Medicine, according to Ibiza and Formentera Health Department. One of the patients still remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a space that was free of covid yesterday.

To these must be added the 75 mild or asymptomatic patients who are at home being tracked and monitored by primary care professionals: 70 on Ibiza and five on Formentera. The health department reports that the number of infected health workers remains at zero, although one is under surveillance.

