Family of deceased Ibiza DJ hopes to repatriate body by week’s end

The family of Italian DJ and producer Michele Noschese, known as Dj Godzi, is preparing to repatriate his body to Naples later this week following his death on 19 July in Ibiza, reportedly from pulmonary necrosis linked to drug use, pending final toxicology results. The Ibiza court has authorised the transfer, allowing the family to proceed with cremation and a memorial. The death occurred during a violent episode in which Noschese, allegedly under the influence, attacked a neighbour before being subdued by the Guardia Civil, after which he convulsed and died despite CPR efforts. A CT scan revealed rib and clavicle fractures deemed consistent with CPR and the autopsy. The family, represented by lawyers Rossana Alvaro and Jaume Roig, has declined a second autopsy but awaits further expert analysis to clarify the circumstances.

