English tourism ‘moves’ from Sant Antoni to the bay

It is a ‘move’ that can be seen in the table of tourist bookings from that country for the current season: the center of Sant Antoni accounted for 2019 36% of bookings; this year has dropped to 22%. In contrast, the bay of Portmany had 19% two years ago, a percentage that in 2021 has grown to 32%.

British tourists after arriving yesterday at Ibiza airport. Toni Escobar

Neobooking believes that “a higher quality tourist” from the UK is making bookings, opting for more upmarket hotels, although it remains to be seen “whether this will continue in the coming weeks”.

This transfer of British customers could be due, according to Ramón, to the increase in the level of the hotel accommodation in the bay , “where many renovations have been completed” and have created “high quality, different hotels that people seem to like”.