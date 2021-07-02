23.2 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, July 3, 2021
English tourism ‘moves’ from Sant Antoni to the bay

José Miguel López Romero
British tourism is, for the moment, moving from the centre of Sant Antoni to the bay, a situation that could change as soon as everything returns to normal, warns José María Ramón, CEO of Neobookings, an accommodation booking engine that brings together 60% of Ibiza’s beds, but which is now attracting a lot of attention.

It is a ‘move’ that can be seen in the table of tourist bookings from that country for the current season: the center of Sant Antoni accounted for 2019 36% of bookings; this year has dropped to 22%. In contrast, the bay of Portmany had 19% two years ago, a percentage that in 2021 has grown to 32%.38354f10 eb0a 4029 97b5 45e3128750a8 16 9 discover aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

British tourists after arriving yesterday at Ibiza airport. Toni Escobar

Neobooking believes that “a higher quality tourist” from the UK is making bookings, opting for more upmarket hotels, although it remains to be seen “whether this will continue in the coming weeks”.

This transfer of British customers could be due, according to Ramón, to the increase in the level of the hotel accommodation in the bay , “where many renovations have been completed” and have created “high quality, different hotels that people seem to like”.

