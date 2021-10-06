Dual Pathology treats 51 people with mental disorders and addictions in Ibiza and Formentera

Since the unit was created in June 2019, something that the relatives of those affected had been demanding for years, it has treated a total of 116 people, 59 in Can Misses and 57 in Formentera, meaning that 65 of them have already been discharged (26 in the case of Ibiza) or have left the programme.

At Can Misses Hospital, where service users are offered an “intensive intervention” with daily monitoring and workshops and activities in the afternoon, the average age of the service users is 37 years old and seven out of ten of them are men. More than half suffer from cocaine use disorders (54.4%) and another 22.8% have a problem caused by alcohol. The third most commonly used substance is cannabis (14%), followed by benzodiazepines (3.6%), ketamine (1.8%), amphetamines (1.8%) and gambling (1.8%). In terms of serious psychiatric disorders, the three most common are psychosis (21.2%), borderline personality (19.2%) and schizophrenia (15.4%). There are service users with grade one and two bipolar disorders, depression, anxiety, schizoaffective disorder, dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

At Can Misses, in addition, weekly or fortnightly consultations are also held for people who need follow-up care even though they may have left the programme at the end of their treatment.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.