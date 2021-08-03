Two drug traffickers operating in Ibiza arrested with 21,370 MDMA pills

Officers of the Policía Nacional in Palma, Manacor and Ibiza working with Palma Policía Local, have launched an operation against drug trafficking which has led, as reported in a press release from the Policía Nacional, to the arrest of two Spanish men aged 32 and 38 years, who had a network capable of supplying the cities of Palma and Manacor and the island of Ibiza. The police operation took place last Friday afternoon.

According to the Policía Nacional, the investigation began months ago when its officers in Manacor located a huge cache of designer pills intended for the various illegal parties that had been detected in the city during the covid-19 pandemic.

The information obtained in this operation coincided with an investigation opened by the Policía Nacional’s Narcotics Group II in Palma, which was investigating a Spanish man as the main suspect in the supply of synthetic drugs on the Islands.

The subject, according to this press release, was known for the discretion of his activities with short trips and low-key meetings with his main contacts. The man was suspected of being the main supplier of synthetic drugs on the islands with the capacity to store dozens of kilos and enough resources to reach Palma and its surroundings as well as Manacor and Ibiza.

The investigation progressed considerably when police pressure on illegal parties caused the suspect to ramp up his activity and take more risks. Trips to Ibiza became more frequent, according to the Policía Nacional, and officers were able to link an increase in the seizure of narcotics in several locations to the suspects’ movements.

Officers made several attempts to locate the place where the drugs were stored, and last Friday conducted an operation which found one of the suspects near a safe house, at which point he left the area in a hurry.

Arrest and apprehension of more than two kilos of drugs on public roads

Police intercepted the suspect near the Valldemossa de Palma road, and uncovered two packages of synthetic pills, in addition to 5,000 pills and more than two kilos of drugs, leading to his arrest and the final stage of the operation.

About 19 kilos of designer drugs and 4 kilos of cutting substances

As reported by the Policía Nacional, officers later entered and searched a house used for storage in Palma, leading to the arrest of a second person. The search lasted for two hours and culminated in the discovery of a hideout in which the entire stash of about 19 kilos of designer drugs was seized. Officers carried out a second search in the town of Llucmajor.

According to the Policía Nacional, the final breakdown of the seizure was 21,370 pills of MDMA (weighing more than 9 kilos), 3.5 kilos of ‘speed‘, 3.5 kilos of ‘cristal, 2 kilograms of ‘CB or pink cocaine’, more than 1 kilo of ‘ketamine‘ as well as other substances such as hashish and 5 kilograms of cutting and adulteration substances.

Officers believe that the main suspect could be one of the biggest sellers of this type of drugs on the islands.