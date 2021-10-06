20.5 C
Three crew members rescued from a sailboat stranded in Pou des Lleó

According to Maritime Rescue sources, the boat was hit by the storm and ran aground in Pou des Lleó. The crew members, two men and a woman, waited on the boat to be rescued

A Salvamento Maritimo vessel.

The Maritime Rescue team rescued the crew of the French sailing boat ‘Cody Samba’ yesterday at midday after it ran aground in Pou des lleó (northern Ibiza) in the early hours of the morning.

Maritime Rescue explained that at first the SAR Mesana tug boat was launched, but given the poor sea conditions they finally decided to deploy the Helicopter Helimer 205 “to bring the people to safety by air”.

“The three crew members were transferred to Ibiza airport in perfect health”, the same sources said.

 

The stranded sailboat in Pou des Lleó due to rough weather

