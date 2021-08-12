Covid incidence in Ibiza falls by 37% from its peak at the end of July

The peak incidence of coronavirus two weeks in Ibiza was reached on 30 July , with 2,014.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In Formentera, the peak corresponds to August 1 (1,184.4 cases). Since then, the incidence of the virus has been falling steadily in the Pitiusas.

In the case of Ibiza, the cumulative incidence (AI) to 14 days had fallen to this Monday -last day with records- 37%, while in Formentera has decreased by 34.8% since the day it reached the maximum value. At the moment, it is expected that the rate of infection continues to decline. In fact, the 7-day AI gives us a clue in this regard. As it is lower than the two-week contagion rate, we can expect the favourable evolution to continue in the coming days.

In absolute terms, however, the incidence figures show a high transmission of infections. Until last day the active infections in the Pitiusas had been 13 days above 3,000 cases. Finally, have fallen below this symbolic barrier, and yesterday were 2,904 active cases registered in the Pitiusas, 3.9% less than the 3,022 that were recorded the day before yesterday, thanks to more medical discharges were reported, 201, that new positive, 83. By islands, 79 of these infections correspond to Ibiza, while the remaining four were recorded in Formentera.