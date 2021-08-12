30.4 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 13, 2021
type here...

Covid incidence in Ibiza falls by 37% from its peak at the end of July

After 13 days, the number of active infections has dropped below 3,000 | The Pitiusas discover 83 new positives, 79 of which are found on the largest of the islands

Pablo Sanz Padilla
Updated:
Covid incidence in Ibiza falls by 37% from its peak at the end of July
En Eivissa hay 2.904 contagios activos, 118 menos que los que constaban el día anterior

The peak incidence of coronavirus two weeks in Ibiza was reached on 30 July , with 2,014.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In Formentera, the peak corresponds to August 1 (1,184.4 cases). Since then, the incidence of the virus has been falling steadily in the Pitiusas.

In the case of Ibiza, the cumulative incidence (AI) to 14 days had fallen to this Monday -last day with records- 37%, while in Formentera has decreased by 34.8% since the day it reached the maximum value. At the moment, it is expected that the rate of infection continues to decline. In fact, the 7-day AI gives us a clue in this regard. As it is lower than the two-week contagion rate, we can expect the favourable evolution to continue in the coming days.

In absolute terms, however, the incidence figures show a high transmission of infections. Until last day the active infections in the Pitiusas had been 13 days above 3,000 cases. Finally, have fallen below this symbolic barrier, and yesterday were 2,904 active cases registered in the Pitiusas, 3.9% less than the 3,022 that were recorded the day before yesterday, thanks to more medical discharges were reported, 201, that new positive, 83. By islands, 79 of these infections correspond to Ibiza, while the remaining four were recorded in Formentera.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte