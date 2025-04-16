What it costs to own a home in Ibiza’s most iconic building

The famous French architect Jean Nouvel designed in Ibiza his first residential building in Spain. Awarded the Pritzker Prize, considered the Nobel Prize of architecture, Nouvel gave the island an iconic building of exclusive luxury apartments under the name Las Boas Ibiza.

The colors of the planters of its terraces are very striking and do not leave indifferent to tourists and residents. Its price, not suitable for all pockets, but not far from other houses on the island that are sold less showy, exceeds one million euros.

The real estate portal Idealista has one of these apartments for sale. It is a one hundred square meters property of two bedrooms with garage included. Its price is 1.2 million euros.

This modern apartment is located Marina Botafoc. The building rises above a mirror of water with a large swimming pool with views to the Mediterranean Sea and Dalt Vila. It is located on the seafront of the promenade and marina of Ibiza.

The apartment consists of a living room with kitchenette and access to the terrace. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of them en suite.

In addition to a communal pool, it has a sauna, gym, steam bath, security and parking. A particularity of this building is that all apartments overlook the sea.

