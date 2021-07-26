27.4 C
The Consell posing as client to search ‘online’ illegal tourist rentals

According to Mariano Juan, the new tourist regulations allow inspectors to "make a mock rental" to initiate disciplinary proceedings. The Councillor acknowledges that it will not be possible to stop illegal tourist rentals

Marta Torres Molina
Updated:
Inspectors of the Consell de Ibiza and the Guardia Civil search for illegal rentals

Tourism inspectors of the Consell de Ibiza are searching online for illegal tourist rentals . This was stated yesterday by Mariano Juan, island Minister for Territory, who indicated that this option of posing as tourists to confirm an illegal tourist rental is one of the “advantages” of the new regulations. This, which has even led them to make reservations on various platforms, has meant, says the island vice president, increasing the number of proceedings initiated: “In 2016 there were eight and in 2020 and so far in 2021, a total of 86, involving a proposed penalty of 1.6 million euros.”

“Normally a mock rental is made”, says Juan, who points out that they also look for comments on networks and platforms of people who have stayed in them.

“It’s a radical change,” says the Minister for Territory, who stresses the importance of this new way of operating because, in his opinion, “it puts an end to the feeling of impunity” that existed regarding tourist rentals. “The problem was not simply the inspection, which would occur and a file would be opened, but above all the later action,” says the councillor, who says that until recently the real problem, contrary to what was said, was not so much in the lack of inspection capacity but in the action on these files.

86 files to illegal tourist rentals between 2020 and 2021

The Minister of Territory said that throughout 2020 and so far in 2021 a total of 86 files for illegal tourist rentals have been processed , whose proposed penalties reach 1.6 million euros.

30% Fewer anonymous complaints from neighbors and those affected

The Consell de Ibiza is receiving 30% fewer anonymous complaints than was seen in other summers, said Minister Mariano Juan, who noted that most were presented by neighbors affected by the parties held by tourists.

“In 2018 there were dozens of complaints from 2017 in the drawers with which nothing had yet been done,” says the councilor who reiterates the feeling of impunity that this produced both in those who rented and those who reported.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

