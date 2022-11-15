21.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
The cheapest apartment for sale on Ibiza: an apartment for less than 80,000 euros

The real estate market still hides some bargain apartments

Vicente
The housing problem is reduced if you are looking for a one-bedroom apartment. And even less if you’re not fussy about the state of the property. In Sant Antoni de Portmany, for example, the real estate Solvia (which manages the real estate values of the “bad bank”), offers a second-hand apartment for sale with an area of 32 square meters distributed over a bedroom, fitted kitchen, closet, a bathroom and a terrace. Located in a residential area, close to the beach it’s a property for 75,000 euros.

The crisis will also push down rental prices. In this sense during the first weeks of confinement many landlords even offered to waive rents for their tenants so that they could more easily cope with the loss of income, especially in the case of self-employed people who were forced to close their businesses without any viable alternative and having to pay the corresponding taxes despite not having any income entering their account.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

