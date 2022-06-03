CCOO warns the lack of workers on Ibiza is “brutal” with the season already started

Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) denounced yesterday at a press conference the lack of workers on Ibiza: “There is a brutal lack of workers on the island. The high cost of rent is not something that the pandemci has brought us but that has been dragging on for some time, preventing workers from arriving on the island.”

Consuelo López, general secretary of this union on Ibiza and Formentera, warned at a press conference that the lack of staff “ affects the quality of services. We are aware that there are tourists who are already complaining of services that are not being provided well”.

In this appearance at the headquarters of the unions on the island, in the Can Misses area of Ibiza, the CCOO highlighted the good numbers in terms of unemployment in the Pitiusas, and stressed that they are the best in history: “In Ibiza right now we almost have full employment. That has never happened before in history. The forecast in the Balearic Islands as a whole is that the season can be extended, as happened last year, until mid-November,” said Lopez.

Another of the issues highlighted was the need for a change in the economic model of the island to escape from temporary employment. José Luís García, secretary general of the union in the Comunitat, also present at the press conference, explained: “It is necessary to change the economic model in a stressed area such as the Balearic Islands. It will be impossible for a seasonal economy like ours to endure with the current conditions. We are witnessing a situation in which there are more tourists but less income per capita and that means that people are increasingly poorer”.

CCOO calls to diversify the economy

Garcia added: “We need a diversification of our economy through year-round income. A change in our economy, currently based on seasonality. Industry can play an important role by creating jobs throughout the year.”

In addition, he criticized the loss of purchasing power of workers, mainly due to inflation: “They cannot be hurt again with wages that are devalued by the current inflation. The positive situation in relation to employment has not been accompanied by the necessary wage increases to cope with the strong inflation that we continue to endure and in the face of the employers’ refusal to include annual wage review clauses.”

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.