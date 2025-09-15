Sant Llorenç crash leaves two cars total loss

Two cars have been totaled after suffering an accident at the intersection of Ca na Pepeta, in Sant Llorenç. The event took place at 18 hours, as reported by eyewitnesses.

In the accident three cars have been involved and two of the cars were totaled due to the force of impact. One of the injured had to be taken by ambulance with bruises, according to the same witnesses. In addition, the rest of the occupants were injured.

The Guardia Civil has gone to the place of the accident to regulate the traffic in the area. Three cranes of the company Grúas Ibiza have worked on the removal of the vehicles with the aim of restoring the circulation as soon as possible.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.

