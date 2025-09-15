Car towing dinghy gets stuck in Ibiza avenue

This Monday afternoon has left a curious picture in the center of Vila. A car towing a dinghy got stuck while trying to turn a corner on Avenida de España, one of the main arteries of the city.

The maneuver proved impossible due to the size of the boat and the angle of the curve, which caused temporary delays in the area and forced drivers to slow down.

Several pedestrians and drivers stopped to observe the scene, while the driver tried to perform various maneuvers to free the vehicle and the dinghy from the crossing.

