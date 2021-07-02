The British once again the main tourist contingent in Ibiza – choosing to book last minute

On the 23rd of June, the day before it was made official that the UK included Ibiza in its green traffic light, “there was already a certain euphoria about what was expected to happen and there was a 223% increase in bookings from the British market”. And on 24 June, when the British Minister for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced the inclusion of the Balearic Islands at that level , “in a matter of hours, nothing more and nothing less than the record for bookings was broken, not only for the season, but since we have had a record at Neobookings “. It was an increase of 459% over the previous day: “The equivalent would be to fill 12 hotels with 40 rooms for a whole month. And only with English, Welsh and Scottish people.

The increase in bookings on 25 June, in the rectangle. Neobookings

From nothing to half

On 23 June, British bookings went from nothing on the previous day to 15.3% of the total. On 24 June, they reached 50%, before gradually stabilising and reaching 23% a week later: “ Since 26 June, the rate of bookings has levelled off, but we are still on an upward curve that will continue until mid-August”, says the CEO of Neobookings.