25.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 2, 2021
type here...

The British once again the main tourist contingent in Ibiza – choosing to book last minute

For July, 56% of tickets are already reserved from 2019 and the number of cancellations is already lower than that season

José Miguel López Romero
Updated:
The British once again the main tourist contingent in Ibiza - choosing to book last minute
Tourists at Ibiza airport this week / VICENT MARÍ

The pandemic is changing absolutely everything, even the way of doing tourism and booking accommodation. If before Covid it was normal for British tourists to book a long time in advance, nowadays “the bulk of bookings are made three weeks in advance,” explains José María Ramón, CEO of Neobookings, an accommodation booking engine that accounts for 60% of Ibiza’s beds. The United Kingdom, which after including the island in the green traffic light is once again our main source of tourists, now books mostly one week in advance. Italian and French tourists, however, still have their sights set on the long term, on the first two weeks of August. The reason? “Nobody,” stresses Ramón, “wants to take any more risks. Last-minute bookings will be the keynote of the rest of the season ahead”. Very last minute, Ramón adds, “a week ahead”. The Spaniards, too, are also taking part in this last minute trend.

On the 23rd of June, the day before it was made official that the UK included Ibiza in its green traffic light, “there was already a certain euphoria about what was expected to happen and there was a 223% increase in bookings from the British market”. And on 24 June, when the British Minister for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced the inclusion of the Balearic Islands at that level , “in a matter of hours, nothing more and nothing less than the record for bookings was broken, not only for the season, but since we have had a record at Neobookings “. It was an increase of 459% over the previous day: “The equivalent would be to fill 12 hotels with 40 rooms for a whole month. And only with English, Welsh and Scottish people.2f2d6c06 9c29 4add 8d24 a96c7226652d source aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

The increase in bookings on 25 June, in the rectangle. Neobookings

From nothing to half

On 23 June, British bookings went from nothing on the previous day to 15.3% of the total. On 24 June, they reached 50%, before gradually stabilising and reaching 23% a week later: “ Since 26 June, the rate of bookings has levelled off, but we are still on an upward curve that will continue until mid-August”, says the CEO of Neobookings.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte