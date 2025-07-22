Friday, July 25, 2025
21.6 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

British ice hockey shocked by the death of young Gary Kelly in Ibiza

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
British ice hockey shocked by the death of young Gary Kelly in Ibiza

British ice hockey is still reeling from the terrible loss of 19-year-old Gary Kelly to an apparently accidental fall from the third floor of the Ibiza Rocks hotel in Sant Antoni on July 21. For this reason, several clubs have written messages of condolences on their social networks.

The first of these was Dundee Starskelly’s hometown team where he spent his junior years. The team with which the player made a brief appearance last season in the top flight of British ice hockey claims to be “truly devastated” by the news.

Aberdeen Lynx, the team in which Kelly played between the 2022/2023 and 2024/2025 seasons in Scotland’s top league, focuses on the personal side of the athlete and defines him as “brilliant and full of passion and dedication“. Finally, Whitley Warriors states of him that he became a “popular in the locker room“despite his short tenure with the club, which competed in Scotland’s second-largest competition.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte