British ice hockey shocked by the death of young Gary Kelly in Ibiza

British ice hockey is still reeling from the terrible loss of 19-year-old Gary Kelly to an apparently accidental fall from the third floor of the Ibiza Rocks hotel in Sant Antoni on July 21. For this reason, several clubs have written messages of condolences on their social networks.

The first of these was Dundee Starskelly’s hometown team where he spent his junior years. The team with which the player made a brief appearance last season in the top flight of British ice hockey claims to be “truly devastated” by the news.

Aberdeen Lynx, the team in which Kelly played between the 2022/2023 and 2024/2025 seasons in Scotland’s top league, focuses on the personal side of the athlete and defines him as “brilliant and full of passion and dedication“. Finally, Whitley Warriors states of him that he became a “popular in the locker room“despite his short tenure with the club, which competed in Scotland’s second-largest competition.

