British businessman accused of vandalizing two industrial warehouses in Ibiza

A well-known British businessman, A.M.M., is on trial in Ibiza on charges of aggravated criminal damage after the owner of two commercial warehouses located on the island filed a complaint against him for allegedly having systematically caused “serious damage to the warehouses, with the sole purpose of doing as much damage as possible” before the Court evicted him from these two properties.

Plaintiff, José María Molins Romeu owner of the two allegedly damaged warehouses, explains in a statement that during the hearing, held last week at the courthouse in Sa Graduada square in Vila, he declared that “in 2020, the businessman” who is now on trial “will be able to prove his innocence”ceased in the payment of the rent of two industrial buildingsleased to the company Hangar 8289, a fact that lasted for four years and which has already given rise to an eviction lawsuit”.

“Systematic destruction”

In the complaint, the businessman points out, as he details in the same note, that, “prior to the launchingthe date of which was duly communicated to their legal representatives, the defendants, either personally or through third parties, set in motion systematic destruction of the interior of the warehouses and their installations and infrastructures, all with the sole purpose of generating the greatest possible damage”.

The same complainant points out that the British man, during the hearing held last week, “defined himself as ‘the most important businessman in England’ “[]“. And they add, in the same statement, that he is responsible for “a company that operates a total of 47 bars, clubs and establishments in the UK, Dubai, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Croatia and Ibiza.”

