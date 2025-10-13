Wednesday, October 15, 2025
20.5 C
Ibiza Town

Massive drug haul: boat intercepted in Ibiza carrying more than half a ton of cocaine

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Boat intercepted in Ibiza carrying more than half a ton of cocaine

A yacht seized by the Guardia Civil last Saturday off the coast of Ibiza was found to be carrying twenty-one bales of cocaine, weighing a total of 521 kilos. After a sea chase, the vessel ran aground near Platja d’en Bossa.

The operation began when a Guardia Civil patrol on land spotted a boat behaving suspiciously in the area of Porroig. They alerted the Guardia Civil Maritime Service, which dispatched a patrol vessel to the scene. The patrol boat began following the suspicious yacht as it sailed parallel to the coast. When the crew noticed the presence of the Maritime Service, they first attempted to ram the patrol vessel and then headed toward the beach, where they deliberately ran the yacht aground near the Torre des Carregador.

The crew members fled the scene on foot. Once the boat was secured and inspected, Guardia Civil officers discovered twenty-one bales of cocaine inside one of the cabins.

Ongoing investigation in Ibiza

This operation represents one of the largest cocaine seizures in Ibiza in recent months. The Guardia Civil has launched an investigation to identify and arrest the individuals who were aboard the vessel, according to a statement from the force’s Peripheral Communication Office.

