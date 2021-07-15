25.7 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 16, 2021
type here...

Bikini’s origin in ancient Greece

"They say the first bikini we saw in Spain dates back to 1948, on a beach in Santander. Then the Guardia Civil imposed a fine for public scandal"

carlos-martorell
Updated:
Bikini's origin in ancient Greece
Michelle Bernardin was the first to pose in a bikini in 1946.
Bikini's origin in ancient Greece
Roman mosaic featuring women in swimsuit

On July 5th, 1946, Michelle Bernardini was the only model who dared to parade in the Hotel Molitor’s pool in Paris, in a two-piece swimsuit, designed by the automobile engineer Louis Reard.

Athletes in a two-piece, fragment of the mosaic of the Villa Romana del Casale, Sicily.

Michelle Bernardini said: “This is going to be a blast, like the explosions at Bikini Atoll happening in Oceania”. And that’s how the sexy two-piece was christened.

But in ancient Greece many centuries before, women athletes exercised in two-pieces. And years later so did the Romans, as can be seen in some mosaics, such as those preserved in the Villa Romana del Casale, in Sicily. So the bikini was invented in Greece.

After 1946, the bikini became fashionable and was worn by many actresses, such as Marilyn Monroe, and Brigitte Bardot, in the film ‘The girl in the bikini’, 1952.

It is said that the first bikini was seen in Spain in 1948 on a beach in Santander. At that time the Guardia Civil fined those who wore them due to the public scandal. When the first tourists in bikinis arrived on the beaches of Santander, Benidorm and Marbella, Franco’s censors banned it in 1951, calling it an “indecorous garment”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte