Here are the best plans for this weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

LA LLUNA DE JUNY POETRY FESTIVAL IN IBIZA

Thursday 30 September:

Finally, the weekend has arrived. These are the greatest things that you can’t miss in Ibiza and Formentera. There will be four days of concerts featuring the hottest indie-pop-rock bands and cultural and gastronomic activities in three hotels in the Bay of Portmany and the new Caló de s’Oli auditorium. In addition, throughout this week the now classic Festival de Poesia de la Lluna de Juny will be held, with recitals, talks and concerts in different venues around the island.Other highlights of the weekend include the dance showby Nur Banu, the playabout the post-war period and repression in Mallorca and the children’s show, with a double session in Formentera and Santa Eulària.There is also a space for solidarity with the dinner showin Lío, in support of the Fundación Conciencia, which works to help child victims of sexual abuse or mistreatment.

8pm: Dialogue ‘Vigencia de Bécquer’. With Julio Herranz and Jorge Morales. Sa Nostra Sala.

Friday 1 October:

6:30pm: Round table ‘La pantalla fragmentada’. Moderator: Nora Albert. With Gaia Casanova, Joao Rasteiro, Ramon Guillem, Mercè Claramunt, Antoni Ribas, Xaime Martínez and Maria José Cardona. Sa Nostra Sala 9pm. Concert by Marta Knight Trio at the Baluarte de Sant Pere.

Saturday 2nd October:

12 noon. Tribute to Josep Planells. Concert, recital and ball pagès with Fanny Tur, Àngels Escandell, Joan Murenu and the Colla de Sant Rafel. Church of Sant Rafel 9pm. Nit de la Poesia (Poetry Night). With Sebastià Alzamora, Blanca Andreu, Mercè Claramunt, Pere Gomila, Xaime Martínez, Laura Pugno, Joao Rasteiro, Antoni Ribas, Bartomeu Ribes. Presented by: Carles Fabregat. Music: Santi Pérez. Baluarte de Sant Pere

Sunday 3rd October:

12 noon: Audiovisual ‘Margot’ and recital by Gaia Casanova. Eivissa Town Hall Refectory. 6:30am: ‘Les diabòliques sur mer’. Conversation on symbolism in Toni Roca’s poetry. With Rosa Rodríguez and Àngels Escandell. Can Ventosa Library.

MUSIC

Festival Sonorama Ribera Ibiza

Thursday 30th September:

8pm: Premiere of the documentary ‘Splendor and Fall. The Garlic Phantoms. Romeo’s Motel. 10pm: Music with Sören Manzoni. Romeo’s Motel.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

12pm to 2 pm: Cultural activities in the Auditorium des Caló de s’Oli.

2pm to midnight: Concerts at the Paradiso, Romeo’s and Cubanito hotels with 35 bands and DJs. Los Secretos, Sidonie, Marwan, Niños Mutantes, La Habitación Roja, ElyElla, Delaporte, Algora, Rayden, Varry Brava, L. A., Arde Bogotá, Ginebras, Funambulista, Shinova, Queralt Lahoz and many more.

Information about opening times and ticket sales at sonoramariberaibiza.es.

DANCE

‘Glamour Golden Era’. With Nur Banu and the groups Layali, Banat al Nur and Nagum. Music by Yaron Marko. Sunday the 3rd of October at 8pm in the Cas Serres Auditorium. Tickets 8€ in advance at eivissacultural.es and 12€ at the box office one hour before the show.

‘Llum trencada’ Iguana Teatre

THEATRE

‘Llum Trencada’. By Aina Salom and Carme Planells. Directed by Pere Fullana. Illes i Literatura’ (Islands and Literature) season in Eivissa. Sunday the 3rd of October at 8pm in the Can Ventosa auditorium.

SOLIDARITY

‘Pachá with the children’. Dinner show to benefit Fundación Conciencia. Sunday 3rd October at 8:30pm in Lío. Menu 110 €.

‘Nube Nube’ Periferia

INFANTIL

‘Nube Nube’. Puppet show by Periferia Teatro. From 3 years old.

Saturday 2nd October at 6pm at the Formentera municipal cinema. Tickets on sale at www.entradesformentera.cat. 4€.

Sunday 3rd October at 6pm at the Centro Cultural Jesús. Advance tickets 8€ at www.festivalbarruguet.com or 10€ at the box office.

CONFERENCES

‘Campus desobediente’. Friday 1st October at 7pm, round table with Silvia Agüero, Miquel Ramos and Vanessa Pérez Gordillo. Saturday 2nd October at 11am, round table with Irantzu Varela, Mahecor Mbengue and Oskar Matute. Cas Serres sociocultural centre. Free admission.

‘Protección, conservación y difusión de la arquitectura vernácula’. By Camilla Mileto and Fernando Vegas, Jornades d’Estudis Locals Joan Marí Cardona’ of Formentera. Friday 1st October at 8:15pm at the Centro de Día de Sant Francesc.

CINEMA

‘Ammonite’. By Francis Lee. Sant Josep ‘Divendres de cine’ (Weekends at the cinema) series. Friday the 1st of October at 8pm at the Can Jeroni Cultural Centre in Sant Josep. Free admission until full capacity is reached.

EXHIBITIONS

‘Erwin Broner. Obres del llegat de Gisela Broner’. Drawings and paintings. Centro Parroquial de Sant Joan. Inauguration, Sunday 3rd October at 12:30pm. From Monday to Saturday from 11am to 2pm and Sundays from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. Until 10th October.

Exhibition by Erwin Broner Vicent Marí

‘Stop Global Warning’. Collective exhibition of 28 artists against global warming. Centre Antoni Tur Gabrielet de Formentera. Until 7th October.

‘Color local’. Photographs by Marcelo Fernández. Ajuntament Vell de Formentera Hall. Until 9th October.

‘Los padres’ (The Parents). Works by Abel Azcona. V Conference on Prostitution. Jesús Cultural Centre. Until 2nd October.

Julio Bauzá and Juan Blanco, paintings, collages, photography and chemigraphy. Can Tixedó Art Café de Forada. Until 6th October.

‘Dibujos, acuarelas, risas’. Works by Pau (Pablo Arregui). Ocean Drive Talamanca Hotel, from 8 to 30 September.

‘I wanna be adored’, art installation by Marcos Torres. Paradiso Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. From 13th September to 1st November.

Carles Guasch, ‘Geometría fragmentada¡, painting and collage. Garden Art Gallery of Sant Josep (Cactus Lombribiza). Monday to Saturday from 9am to 8pm and Sundays from 9am to 1pm. Opening on Sunday September 5 from 7pm to 9pm. Until October 30th.

‘Diálogos femeninos’, works by María Teresa Berrios, Beatriz Hasler, Marina Llorente and Belén Olmedo. Sala Sant Jaume 72 in Santa Eulària. Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 2pm and from 6pm to 9pm and Sundays from 10am to 2pm. Until 30th September.

‘Sidewalks, Fences and Walls’, by Robert Barry, Daniel Buren, Luis Camnitzer and Lawrence Weiner and the solo show ‘Retratos’, by Ugo Mulas. Nave de Parra & Romero in Santa Gertrudis. Until the beginning of October. Opening hours from Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 10pm.

‘El bañista/The bather‘, paintings by Rafa Macarrón. La Nave de ses Salines. From 10th July to 31st October. Open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 8pm.

Collective exhibition with more than 50 artists to celebrate 20 years of Espacio Micus as an art gallery. Until December. Opening hours: Sundays from 11am to 2pm. People who wish to come on other days can call 971 19 19 23 and ask for an appointment.

‘África También’. Exhibition of modern and contemporary African art. También Gallery, in Santa Gertrudis. Until 30th September. Opening hours from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30am to 2pm and from 6pm to 9pm.

‘Residir l’instant’. Photographic images and video installation by Pilar Aldea. At Far de la Mola, in Formentera, until 16th October. Opening hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Wednesdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm and from 5pm to 9pm.

STREET MARKETS

Eivissa: ‘Viu l’Artesania’. Until 16th September in the port of Eivissa. From Monday to Sunday, except Wednesdays, from 7:30 pm to midnight.

Sant Josep: Artisan and Organic Market. Products from Ibiza. Every Saturday morning in Calle del Ayuntamiento. Live music.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Hipódromo de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Craft products and Ibizan gastronomy street market. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Hippy Market. Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from 11am to 7pm.

Sant Rafel Craft Fair: Crafts and local products. Musical performances. Around the Sant Rafel social centre. Every Thursday from 7:30pm to 11pm.

Sant Antoni: Traditional crafts fair and workshops at es Molí d’en Simó from July to September. Tuesdays (espadrilles and ‘bobbins’), Wednesdays (cistellons and short workshops) and Fridays (peasant clothing and works with esparto grass) from 6pm to 8pm.

Formentera:

Sant Francesc craft market: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm in the plaza.

Es Pujols craft market: Every day from 7pm to 10pm on the paseo marítimo.

La Mola market: Craft market. Sundays from 4pm to 10pm. Avda de la Mola, 67.

La Savina Market: Crafts. Monday to Sunday from 10am to 11pm. Marina.

Sant Ferran Market. Art and crafts. Every day except Wednesdays. From 29th May. Main Street.