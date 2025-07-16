Wednesday, July 16, 2025
beach club’, infinity pool…: this is the luxury yacht of the Ferrari lover who is now in Ibiza

Ana Bianco
Updated:
The imposing luxury yacht Vicious Rumour III is currently in Ibiza. She is particularly striking for her dark gray, almost matte hull and superstructure, complemented by large windows and tinted glass that provide a contemporary and sophisticated air.

The owner of this vessel is Tony Defelice, founder of Defelice Homes PTY, a homebuilder based in Melbourne, Australia. But he is even better known for his love of high-end cars: he owns models such as the Ferrari LaFerrari and a $2 million Monza SP2 or, in other words, 1.8 million euros. There are only 499 units of both produced worldwide.

The Vicious Rumour III, almost 41 meters in length, can accommodate 10 guests and a crew of nine. The aft area features an exclusive beach club with a glass infinity pool with solarium and lounge bar, which connects directly to the water via hydraulic side platforms.

In addition, on the upper deck, it has an exclusive solarium area with rounded Jacuzzi, bar and ample spaces for relaxing, all with canopy protection and teak railings, which gives a luxurious and nautical touch.

Your value is around 27 million euros and its annual maintenance and operating costs are around 2.6 million.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

