Balearic Islands will be able to limit mobility and order confinement by law

The Government may limit the mobility of people, the capacity of establishments, restrict activities and order the confinement of groups in the case of further pandemic. The Parliament of the Balearic Islands yesterday approved the amendment of the Public Health Act to make it possible. This will give the Executive the legal framework to apply these restrictions, which in some cases have been controversial, as was the confinement of young people on study trips that were confined in May and in the end the courts have ruled in favor the Govern.

The PP of the Balearic Islandspresented a motion with the aim of requesting the opinion of the Consell Consultiu before the regulation was approved. The PP consider that some of the restrictive measures introduced in the law may be unconstitutional as they affect people’s fundamental rights. This motion of the Popular Party was rejected and in the end the new law, which is born from a decree law issued by the Govern in the middle of the pandemic, was approved. It should be remembered that Vox also took the application of these restrictions to court.

In this way the Consell de Govern “in situations of pandemic or epidemic declared by the competent authority may limit the movement of people, confiscation or immobilization of products, the temporary suspension of the exercise of activities, the temporary suspension of activities by companies in their facilities, capacity limitations, opening and closing hours and the implementation of hygiene measures in establishments”. This amendment may also decree the use of masks or the maintenance of safety distances between people.

The regulation also provides for penalties for non-compliance with health measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

