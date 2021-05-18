The Balearic Islands will participate next week, from 19 to 23 May, at the Fitur fair in Madrid, with the aim of reviving domestic tourism. As reported by the Conselleria de Turismo yesterday in a press release, the Balearic Islands will be attending Fitur, to be held this year in Madrid from 19 to 23 May, with the objective of boosting domestic tourism.

The Ministry, through the Tourism Strategy Agency (Aetib) has been responsible for coordinating all participation at this fair, an event where the Islands will feature with a new exhibition stand of about a thousand square meters inspired by the Mediterranean. The stand has had to be adapted to comply with covid regulations in order to guarantee a safe environment for visitors and staff. Therefore, a safe, sustainable and hybrid stand has been created.

It is a safe stand, explained the Regional Ministry, because it is equipped with everything needed to carry out trade fair activity in complete safety, with a single entrance, indicative signs marking the routes, capacity control, air purifiers in the meeting rooms, as well as other anti-virus measures such as gel dispensers, separation screens, etc.

It is a sustainable stand, accessible for the hearing and visually impaired, in which different measures have been introduced to reduce the environmental impact of its design, transport and construction as well as during the fair.

And, he added, it is a hybrid stand because it will complement the digital and face-to-face content, enabling real-time communication for those people who cannot attend the fair, with all the necessary tools for live streaming.

As for the design of the stand, a fresh and innovative design inspired by the Mediterranean has been chosen, with materials that reflect sustainability and respect for nature.

A stand for each island

The councils of Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera will be present at this new stand with their own display as well as several town councils of the islands and private co-exhibitors (Grupo Eulen and Cycling Friendly).

During the fair, the first to be held in a face-to-face format since the pandemic, various presentations will be given, which will be used to present the latest tourism developments in the Balearic Islands as well as to report on how the islands are preparing for the return of tourism activity next season as a safe tourism destination.

It should be noted that, to coincide with the Balearic Islands’ attendance at Fitur, Tourism, through Aetib, will launch a national advertising campaign to strengthen the goal of reviving Spanish tourism and boost demand for the Balearic Islands.

Under the slogan ‘Viatjarem’ (We will travel), the islands’ stand at Fitur will have different advertising panels displaying a new campaign based on the proximity of the destination for Spanish tourists. The aim is to encourage demand and promote the influx of visitors to the islands through a campaign that features an advertising spot starring the singer Xanguito, author of the song and melody of the ad. In addition, during the fair in Madrid, various presentations will be made to the national media on tourism policy issues and new tourism developments on each island.