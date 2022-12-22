Autumn has been the warmest in history on Formentera and the 2nd warmest on Ibiza

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has highlighted that autumn in the Pitiusas has been “extremely warm”, being the 2nd warmest on Ibiza since 1953 and the warmest on Formentera since 1980. Additionally, tropical nights increased this autumn by 25%.

As reported on Wednesday by Aemet, on Ibiza the average temperature during autumn was 21 degrees, with an anomaly over normal values of 2.1 degrees. On Formentera it reached 22.8 degrees with an anomaly of 2.7 degrees.

Aemet has explained that September and October were very warm and November extremely warm, with anomalies above 2 degrees. September’s average temperature was 24.9 degrees; October’s average temperature was 21.1 degrees and November’s average temperature was 17 degrees

29.5 degrees in autumn Sant Joan

The highest temperatures in autumn were recorded on September 24th where they reached 29.7 degrees in Sant Joan and 29.8 on Formentera. The highest minimums did not drop below 22.6 degrees at Ibiza airport on September 24th and 21.8 degrees on Formentera on October 17th

The lowest temperature during autumn was recorded in Sant Joan during November 26th and 27th with 3.7 degrees. On the other hand, the first days of December have been warmer than normal.

As far as precipitation is concerned, In autumn a record high rainfall was recorded in September in Santa Gertrudis with a total of 125 l/m2 in 24 hours.

On Ibiza 205 l/m2 of rainfall was recorded, 14 percent above normal, and on Formentera it has rained 84 l/m2, 32% below normal

Autumn has been normal in terms of wind, 12 days of strong wind were recorded at the airport, the strongest gust being that of November 21st with 89 km/h. On November 28th two waterspouts at sea were also sighted south of Formentera

Winter

In relation to the new season which arrived Wednesday, the Aemet has predicted that, most likely from January to March the average temperature will be higher than usual, with a normal amount of rainfall with respect to the 1981-2010 reference period.

While the average temperature during that period was 11.4 degrees, it is expected to be higher in the next quarter.

In addition, from January to March,normal rainfall averages 110 l/m2 and the predictions for this winter point to rain around that amount.

Until Tuesday, December 27th, the weather will be stable with mild temperatures and no rain is expected. Highs will be between 18 and 21 degrees and lows between 8 and 12 degrees.

From the 28th temperatures will drop slightly and some rainfall is not ruled out.

