Armengol says she will close annual insularity amount with Montero

Francina Armengol, president of the Govern, said yesterday in Parliament that at the meeting tomorrow in Palma with the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, “we will settle on an amount and a formula” to pay the insularity rate that dictates the Special Regime of the Balearic Islands (REB). Minister Montero will travel to Palma to negotiate the compensation for insularity with the Govern within the framework of the Joint Bilateral Commission between the Autonomous Community and the central government. Armengol announced this yesterday in Parliament from questions by Josep Melià, spokesman for El Pi.
Melià insisted that the president reveal the amount that will be put on the table by the Govern to compensate the insularity. The regionalists presented a proposal in which they calculated that it should be at least 100 million per year. Armengol did not want to comment on the negotiation. The president noted that they have been working for some time “with dialogue and rigor” and answered Melià saying: “The amount for the insularity will be negotiated on Thursday”.
