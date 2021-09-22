25 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, September 25, 2021
type here...

Armengol says she will close annual insularity amount with Montero

The president did not want to reveal yesterday the Govern's proposal until tomorrow's meeting with the minister, while El Pi claims 100 million

miquel-adrover
Updated:
Armengol says she will close annual insularity amount with Montero
Francina Armengol, during her statement on the REB yesterday in Parliament.

Francina Armengol, president of the Govern, said yesterday in Parliament that at the meeting tomorrow in Palma with the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, “we will settle on an amount and a formula” to pay the insularity rate that dictates the Special Regime of the Balearic Islands (REB). Minister Montero will travel to Palma to negotiate the compensation for insularity with the Govern within the framework of the Joint Bilateral Commission between the Autonomous Community and the central government. Armengol announced this yesterday in Parliament from questions by Josep Melià, spokesman for El Pi.

Melià insisted that the president reveal the amount that will be put on the table by the Govern to compensate the insularity. The regionalists presented a proposal in which they calculated that it should be at least 100 million per year. Armengol did not want to comment on the negotiation. The president noted that they have been working for some time “with dialogue and rigor” and answered Melià saying: “The amount for the insularity will be negotiated on Thursday”.

Marí Bosó to Minister Montero: “They have already deceived the citizens of the Balearic Islands six times”

decoration

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte