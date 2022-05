The president of the Balearic Govern, Francina Armengol, highlighted on the island on Monday that “Ibiza leads the growth at Spanish level”, according to the latest unemployment figures. In April, the number of people out of work on Ibiza fell by 61%, while in the Balearic Islands the decrease was 48% and in Spain as a whole 22%. She also highlighted that on Ibiza between January and April, 9,243 permanent jobs have been filled.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.