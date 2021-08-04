“The ambulance service is overwhelmed.”

“The service is overwhelmed. On Monday, an ambulance that provides service in Sant Joan could not go to the municipality due to the saturation of services accumulated on the island,” denounced the union USAE yesterday, which warned of the “overload” due to the “increase in transfers of covid patients”.

This means leaving some areas “uncovered” at certain times. The union yesterday criticised the “total neglect and lack of concern” on the part of the Administration and accused the agencies of “passing the buck to the other”. “Gsaib excuses that the management of Samu 061 has not asked for new resources and the latter explains that it has made the request on several occasions,” they say.