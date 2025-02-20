Aitana reveals to Broncano how she met Vinícius in Ibiza

The singer Aitana is in the middle of promoting her new documentary ‘Metamorphosis’, which will be released on February 28th on Netflix. For this reason, the Catalan attended last night to the program ‘La Revuelta’, presented by David Broncano, where she talked about some of the strengths of the audiovisual and also some secrets of her personal life as, for example, how she met the footballer Vinicius Junior in Ibiza.

“What can I tell you! I don’t know any footballer…”, said Aitana when Broncano tried to introduce in the interview the romances that have been recently attributed to the singer with a Real Madrid footballer. However, Broncano continued insisting: “None? neither from Valladolid or Getafe?”. “Well no, not really,” she replied.

The presenter insisted until the Catalan admitted that she had had “some crossings”: “I may have crossed paths with some soccer player, something like that, but I don’t know them”. “Vinicius?” asked Broncano with laughter. “Yes, that’s right”.

“I was in Ibiza with some friends…,” she said before having Broncano’s interruption. “And Vinicius appeared behind a hedge, eh”, he said by way of a joke. “No, not at all. He’s very nice and he’s also a friend of Marco, of Aroon Piper who is also a friend of mine and it’s been more that we’ve met more people,” he acknowledges.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.