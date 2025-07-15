Wednesday, July 16, 2025
675 kilos of cocaine seized in a truck from Ibiza in Valencia port

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
675 kilos of cocaine seized in a truck from Ibiza in Valencia port

Major drug seizure in the port of Valencia hidden in a truck that had embarked on a ferry in the port of Ibiza. Agents of the National Police, in a joint operation with the Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency, have arrested the driver of the vehicle, who was transporting 675 kilograms of cocaine. The man, 53-year-old Spaniard, was also caught in possession of an additional 30 grams of “dosed” cocaine.

As explained by the General Directorate of the Police, under the Ministry of the Interior, the seizure took place last Wednesday, July 9, within an operation that they have called “the seizure of cocaine” Operation Summerand which foresees “random checks on the transport of goods in the port of Valencia”.

“Agents of the three bodies” of State security, “by means of a exhaustive prior risk analysisthey selected a ferry on the route between Ibiza and Valencia to proceed with the inspection of all the trucks”. “Thanks to the support of the canine guides”, they point out from the general direction of the Police, “one of the dogs marked a truck in which, after opening it, a cache of 675 kilograms of cocaine was found”.

The proceedings have been delivered to the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 13 of Valencia, which will be in charge of this drug trafficking case.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

