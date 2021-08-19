60-year-old woman in critical condition Ibiza after her legs were trapped between a pontoon and a boat in Ibiza

This newspaper has learned that the 60-year-old French woman was in the stern of a boat moored in one of the pontoons, at around 8pm yesterday afternoon.

Shortly before reaching the pontoon, the reverse gear was activated, apparently by accident, and the victim’s legs, which were dangling from the boat, were trapped between the hull and the pontoon. The boat, which is about ten metres long, is in transit in Sant Antoni.

According to the same health sources the woman’s condition is critical.