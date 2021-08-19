60-year-old woman in critical condition Ibiza after her legs were trapped between a pontoon and a boat in Ibiza

A woman has been admitted to Son Espases University Hospital, in Mallorca, after suffering an accident at the Club Nàutic Sant Antoni, as reported by the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department. Her condition is reported as stable given its severity. The victim suffered serious injuries and was initially taken to Can Misses Hospital by a SAMU 061 mobile ICU unit, but in the end had to be transferred to Son Espases, says Ib-Salut. Medical staff activated the trauma code involving Emergency, Surgery, Traumatology, Anaesthesia and ICU services, “to assess the patient”.
This newspaper has learned that the 60-year-old French woman was in the stern of a boat moored in one of the pontoons, at around 8pm yesterday afternoon.
Shortly before reaching the pontoon, the reverse gear was activated, apparently by accident, and the victim’s legs, which were dangling from the boat, were trapped between the hull and the pontoon. The boat, which is about ten metres long, is in transit in Sant Antoni.
According to the same health sources the woman’s condition is critical.