27.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...

60-year-old woman in critical condition Ibiza after her legs were trapped between a pontoon and a boat in Ibiza

The woman was in the stern of a boat anchored in Sant Antoni when the reverse gear was accidentally engaged

diariodeibiza
Updated:
60-year-old woman in critical condition Ibiza after her legs were trapped between a pontoon and a boat in Ibiza
Outside the Hospital Can Misses, in Ibiza. DI.

A woman has been admitted to Son Espases University Hospital, in Mallorca, after suffering an accident at the Club Nàutic Sant Antoni, as reported by the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department. Her condition is reported as stable given its severity. The victim suffered serious injuries and was initially taken to Can Misses Hospital by a SAMU 061 mobile ICU unit, but in the end had to be transferred to Son Espases, says Ib-Salut. Medical staff activated the trauma code involving Emergency, Surgery, Traumatology, Anaesthesia and ICU services, “to assess the patient”.

This newspaper has learned that the 60-year-old French woman was in the stern of a boat moored in one of the pontoons, at around 8pm yesterday afternoon.

Shortly before reaching the pontoon, the reverse gear was activated, apparently by accident, and the victim’s legs, which were dangling from the boat, were trapped between the hull and the pontoon. The boat, which is about ten metres long, is in transit in Sant Antoni.

According to the same health sources the woman’s condition is critical.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte