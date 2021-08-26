27.4 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, August 26, 2021
More than 3,000 Balearic Islanders apply for aid for self-consumption of renewables

Because of the positive response, the government increases the funding for subsidies by 12%, increasing it to 5.6 million euros

Gil de Sola, Yllanes and Malagrava, 2 days ago

The Balearic Government has increased the initial subsidies budget for the self-consumption of renewable energy focused on individuals and businesses by 12%. A total of 5.6 million euros will be allocated to solar and micro-wind installations. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the 2018 budget. The increase is mainly due to the good reception of the annual call for 2021, where more than 3,000 applications for aid have been received.

Last Tuesday the Vice President of the Balearic Govern and Minister of Energy Transition, Juan Pedro Yllanes, with the director of Amadip Esment, Luis Gil de Sola, and the Director General of Energy and Climate Change, Pep Malagrava, visited the facilities of the Espai Weyler, one of the centers of the foundation Amadip Esment, where there are already six of the ten solar panels in operation, with the remain estimated to be installed at the end of the year.

The budget for photovoltaic and micro-wind installations is 60% more than in 2020

“The objectives are clear: to provide shade and ventilation for the people we serve, to protect the farm’s equipment and to install the solar panels in their entirety”, said Gil. “The total installation is equivalent to 465 kilowatts of photovoltaic energy, which is 40% of the power contracted with the distributor,” he continued. “It is a very ambitious environmental sustainability project, which is based on two pillars: the first is to minimise the negative impact we have on the environment. The second is to promote projects that make Mallorca a model for sustainability,” he explained.

He also recalled that “despite having used almost 100% of the available roofs, it only allows us to generate 20% of our consumption”.

