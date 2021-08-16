26.8 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
type here...

192 people partying in a club in Ibiza evicted in the early hours of the morning

The owner of the establishment, located in es Gorg, faces a fine of up to 600,000 euros

diariodeibiza
Updated:
192 people partying in a club in Ibiza evicted in the early hours of the morning
Archive image of the es Gorg area in Ibiza. VICENT MARÍ.

The Policía local de Ibiza early on yesterday’s morning evicted 192 people who were dancing inside a venue in the es Gorg area, without masks and without respecting the safety distances, as reported by the City Council in a statement. In addition to breaching the measures established in the regulations against covid, the establishment also “violated the maximum capacity currently allowed,” they say, so it faces a fine of up to 600,000 euros as these offenses are considered “very serious”.

The premises had a café-concert license, but the current nightlife regulations, although they allow the opening of these premises, as well as cocktail bars, prohibits customers from dancing, and they must remain seated at their tables at all times.

La Policía Local remind us, as reported by the Consistory, that in these premises the maximum number of people per table is four indoors and eight outdoors, the waiters must wear a mask at all times and customers can only take their masks off to eat or drink. In addition, indoor seating remains limited to 50% of the maximum capacity of the premises.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte