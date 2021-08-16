192 people partying in a club in Ibiza evicted in the early hours of the morning

The Policía local de Ibiza early on yesterday’s morning evicted 192 people who were dancing inside a venue in the es Gorg area, without masks and without respecting the safety distances, as reported by the City Council in a statement. In addition to breaching the measures established in the regulations against covid, the establishment also “violated the maximum capacity currently allowed,” they say, so it faces a fine of up to 600,000 euros as these offenses are considered “very serious”.

The premises had a café-concert license, but the current nightlife regulations, although they allow the opening of these premises, as well as cocktail bars, prohibits customers from dancing, and they must remain seated at their tables at all times.

La Policía Local remind us, as reported by the Consistory, that in these premises the maximum number of people per table is four indoors and eight outdoors, the waiters must wear a mask at all times and customers can only take their masks off to eat or drink. In addition, indoor seating remains limited to 50% of the maximum capacity of the premises.