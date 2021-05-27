18.9 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, May 28, 2021
Sotheby’s International Realty opens office in Formentera

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Sotheby's International Realty opens office in Formentera
Sotheby's International in Formentera

VIVA Sotheby’s International Realty, the franchise with the exclusive licence to manage the Sotheby’s International Realty brand in almost all Spanish territory announces the opening of its offices in Formentera under the brand Formentera Sotheby’s International Realty. The pandemic has not slowed its plans for expansion , development and opening of new offices. In 2020 they arrived for the first time in the Canary Islands, Alicante, Galicia and Valencia and in 2021 continue with the opening of Formentera Sotheby’s International Realty.

Alejandra Vanoli, CEO of VIVA SIR, comments: “We are seeing the signs of an economic and sector recovery and, although the pandemic slightly slowed down our activity for a few months, we are convinced that by adapting our expansion strategy to the situation and latest trends, through our commitment to delivering a personalised service, and with the unstinting effort of our team, we will continue to break records and offer the best service to our customers”.

According to the company’s press release, Formentera has a large number of clients from abroad, especially Italy, France and Switzerland, “who enjoy a personalised and reliable service. Taking the leap and fulfilling dreams seems to be an attitude triggered by the pandemic and contributes to the very high demand for properties on the island, which previously seemed unimaginable”

