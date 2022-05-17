Formentera preserves its traditional chiringuitos for one more summer

Given the delay that is occurring in the resolution of the tender for beach services on Formentera by the Consell, which includes 50 lots, eight of them of chiringuitos (beach bars) and the remaining for sunbeds, umbrellas and sailing schools, the plenary of the insular institution plans tomorrow to approve an extension until December 31 of this year for the previous owners of the chiringuitos and other beach services to resume their facilities in the area and maritime-terrestrial public domain.

According to Diario de Ibiza, the reports requested by both the government team (GxF-PSOE) and the opposition of Sa Unió would support this decision, giving priority to the public service when the season has already begun and the complaints from tourists and residents about the lack of these services are increasing. It is also related to the large number of complaints filed and even two administrative appeals filed with the TSJB.

The Consell de Formentera has issued a press release explaining that it has requested a legal report “from an expert professor in administrative law from the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) to explore all possible means to ensure the chiringuitos and other seasonal services on the beaches of the island”.

The Consell stresses in the statement that its priority “is to offer this service as soon as possible” and explains that in the current situation, “with the large number of resources that are being presented in the public tender for the operation of beach services, in addition to two administrative disputes filed last week, the Consell requests this legal report to obtain the legal and judicial guarantee and thus exhaust all options to offer the service this season”.

At the same time, the institution highlights “the work of the technicians of the Administration as well as their independence and involvement” throughout the administrative process, which is being carried out with rigor and based on current legislation. In order to speed up the administrative process, the Environmental Department has been reinforced with external legal advice to speed up the process and to respond to the allegations and appeals filed in the procedure.

