Formentera: Awards recognising tourism efforts marked by the pandemic

The 'Nit del Turisme' awards are dedicated to initiatives that are committed to the viability, innovation and sustainability of the tourism offering to improve the quality, competitiveness and entrepreneurship of the sector in a year marked by covid

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
The award winners, the jury and the authorities pose at the end of the 'Nit del Turisme', held in Formentera.

Last night the Balearic Government presented the 2021 Tourism Awards at the fifth edition of the ‘Nit del Turisme’, held for the first time in Formentera. The Plaça de la Constitució in Sant Francesc was the setting for the tourism awards ceremony, marked by the pandemic and the sector’s revival. Govern President, Francina Armengol, the Consell de Formentera President, Alejandra Ferrer, and the Conseller for Economic Affairs, Tourism and Employment, Iago Negueruela, were on hand to present the awards that are dedicated to initiatives that focus on the viability, innovation and sustainability of the tourism offering with the aim of improving quality, competitiveness and entrepreneurship in the sector.

Representatives of different administrations get settled in their places

Armengol highlighted the fact that the ‘Nit del Turisme’ can be held once again after the pandemic “to recognise the work of a sector that has been able to withstand the uncertainty that the virus brought us and re-emerge with a revistalised offering and safe and courageous alternatives”. He thanked “each and every one of the sector’s workers”, who have been “doing their share of the work to contribute, with their individual excellence, to the excellence of the sector”.

He stressed that the Balearic Islands are, “following a collective strategy of protection and reactivation, the community that is creating the most jobs and experiencing the greatest recovery” and pointed out that the European funds “are an unparalleled opportunity to take giant steps towards the model we have been working on”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

