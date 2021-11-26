Here are the best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

Music, theatre and cinema mark this weekend’s cultural agenda in Ibiza and Formentera with several events for all tastes.

The concerts begin this Friday with the Ciclo de Música de Cámara de las Ciudades Patrimonio de la Humanidad, which will be hosted by Queen Sofía in the Church of Santo Domingo de Dalt vila, and there will be a little bit of everything, such as the kick-off of ‘Cañas’n’Roll’ with Uncle Sal and Corizonas, the presentation of the album ‘La cabaña’, by Joaquín Garli, the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Escuela de Música de Santa Eulària or the concert celebrating five years of Canallas del Guateke on stage with friends.

As for theatre, there are three interesting events: ‘El cianuro solo con leche?’, a version of the play by Alonso de Santos by the Arts i Oficis group as part of the Pedro Cañestro cycle; ‘Amarg’, a revision of Lorca written by Rafa Gallego, and ‘Smiley’, a play with a long history onstage that is now coming to Formentera.

As for cinema, this Thursday at the Multicines Eivissa the gay musical ‘El fantasma de la sauna’, by Luis Navarrete, will be presented, and the ‘Anem al cine’, ‘Zinètic’, ‘Divendres de cine’ and ‘Filmoteca de Formentera’ seasons are still running, with classic and auteur films.

There are also storytellers and workshops for children, book presentations and the Santa Gertrudis festivities’ classical excursion: ‘Tan si plou com si fa sol’.

Music in ibiza and Formentera

VIII Ciclo de Música de Cámara del Grupo Ciudades Patrimonio de la Humanidad (8th Chamber Music Series of the World Heritage Cities Group). Works by Mozart, Donizetti, Verdi, Brhams, Duparc, Ravel, Bizet and Guastavino. Hosted by Queen Sofia. Friday 26th November at 6pm in the church of Santo Domingo in Dalt Vila. Collection of invitations until Thursday 25th at Can Ventosa.

Laulà. Pop rock concert with Carlos Calzado and Isaac Robles. Sant Diventres’ cycle. Friday 26th November at the Casa del Poble de la Mola. Formentera.

‘Cañas’n’Roll’. Opening concert with Uncle Sal, Corizonas and DJ Javi Box. Saturday 27th November in the car park next to the Sant Josep Town Hall. From 6pm.

Joaquín Garli. Presentation of his album ‘La cabaña’, with guest artists and a theatre show. Saturday 27th November at 9pm at the Centro Cultural de Jesús. Tickets on sale from 4pm at the box office.

Escuela Municipal de Música de Santa Eulària. Santa Cecilia Concert and celebration of its 20th anniversary. Works by McGinty, John Williams, De Haan and Cogollos. Saturday 27th November at 7pm in the Santa Eulària Conference Centre.

‘Solo con La Lupe’. Flamenco and experimental music show by musician and anthropologist Raúl Rodríguez. Sunday the 28th of November at 8pm in the auditorium of es Caló de s’Oli in Cala de Bou. Invitations at cultura.santjosep.org.

Canallas del Guateke. Concert for their 5th anniversary: ‘Cuatro años una pandemia’ (Four years a pandemic). With guest artists. Sunday 28th November at 8pm in the auditorium of Can Ventosa. Tickets at wegow.com.

Theatre in ibiza and Formentera

‘El cianuro ¿solo o con leche?’. By the Associació de Teatre de Arts i Oficis. By Juan José Alonso Millán. Pedro Cañestro Theatre Season. Friday 26th at Can Ventosa, Saturday 27th at the San C:ala parish hall, Sunday 28th at the Can Jeroni cultural centre in Sant Josep. All at 8:30pm. Advanced sale 8€ at www.eivissacultural.com. 12€ at the box office one hour before.

‘Amarg’. By Rafael Gallego. Directed by: Josep R. Cerdà ‘Lorca as never seen before’. Saturday 27th November at 9pm in the Can Ventosa auditorium.

‘Smiley, una historia d’amor’. By Guillem Clua. Directed by: Joan M. Albinyana. Cicle ‘L’Illa a escena’ de Formentera (Island on Stage Cycle of Formentera). Saturday 27th of November at 8:30pm at the Sant Francesc municipal cinema. Admission: 7€. Under 25s: 5€ at www.entradesformentera.cat.

Children’s activities

‘Tales from here and there’. Storytelling with the Teatrito Rojo de la Abuela Mila (Grandma Mila’s Little Red Theatre). Friday 26th November at 5pm at Sant Jordi library. Registration in advance at bibliosantjordi@santjosep.org.

WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY IN SANTA EULÀRIA

Saturday 27th November

Activities at the Teatre Espanya.

11am: Storytelling ‘Socorro ¡hacedme caso!’, by Celia Ruiz. 12:30pm: Theatre ‘Yoav i Ahmed’, by David i Monma.

Sunday 28th November

12:30pm: ‘Improcontes, el libro mágico de la abuela’, by Improibiza

EUROPEAN WASTE PREVENTION WEEK

Thursday 25th November

4.30pm: ‘Correcolors’. Recycling workshop with games. Ses Figueretes library. 6pm: ‘Conte de la fada màgica’ (Magic Fairy Tale). Workshop for children from 3 to 6 years old. Ses Figueretes library. 5pm and 6:30pm: composting workshops at the Waste Office. Prior registration

Friday 26th November

4pm: ‘Conte de la fada màgica’. Workshop for children from 3 to 6 years old. Jesús Library. 6pm: ‘Conte de la fada màgica’. Workshop for children from 3 to 6 years old. Cala de Bou library. 5pm and 6:30pm: composting workshops at the Aula Ambiental de Ca na Putxa. Registration is free.

BOOKS

Tribute to Josep Massot i Muntaner. Presentation of the book ‘El monjo, l’historiador i l’editor. Homenatge a Josep Massot i Muntaner’, coordinated by Jordi Manent. Speakers: Jordi Manent, Mateu Malondra, Miquel Costa, Felip Cirer and Fanny Tur. Friday 26th November at 7pm at the Can Ventosa library.

‘Uns bens compartibles: l’epistolari de Marià Manent i Marià Villangómez (1954-1987)’. Presentation of the book by Neus Giménez Tur, by Jordi Manent, Pep Tur and Miquel Costa. Saturday 27th November at 8pm at the Can Ventosa library.

CINEMA

‘El fantasma de la sauna’. Presentation and screening of the film by Luis Navarrete and talk with the director. Multicines Eivissa. Thursday the 25th of November at 8:30pm.

‘Minari. A Tale of My Family’. By Lee Isaac Chung (United States, 2020). Thursday 25th November at 8:30pm at Multicines Eivissa.

‘Benedetta’. By Paul Verhoeven (France, 2021) VOSE. Zinètic cycle. Thursday 25th November at 9pm at the Cine Regio in Sant Antoni. 5€.

‘Boy Meets Girl’. By Leo Carax (France, 1984) Ciclo Filmoteca de la Mola. Thursday 25th November at 7pm at the Casa del Poble de la Mola. Formentera.

‘Herself’. By Phyllida Lloyd (Ireland, 2020) Ciclo Divendres de Cine de Sant Josep (Sant Josep Film Festival). Friday 26th November at 8pm at Can Jeroni.

‘Gurumbé, canciones de tu memoria negra’. Screening of the documentary and talk with the director, Miguel Ángel Rosales and the musician and anthropologist Raúl Rodríguez. Saturday the 27th of November at 8pm in the auditorium of es Caló de s’Oli in Cala de Bou. Invitations at cultura.santjosep.org.

EXCURSION

Walk ‘Tant si plou com si fa sol’. Santa Gertrudis festival programme. Sunday 28th November. Departure at 9am. from Santa Gertrudis square or 12 noon from Port de Sant Miquel. Return at 4pm or 4:30pm to Port de Sant Miquel.

EXHIBITIONS

‘Ara jo/Ahora yo’. Photographs by Ana Alonso Cantos for 25N. Sala Ajuntament Vell de Formentera (Old Town Hall of Formentera). Until 4th December.

‘Olis de Paco Riera. Equilibri i proporció’ . Exhibition by Ibizan artist Paco Riera. Sa Nostra Sala, c/ Aragó, 17 de Vila. Monday to Friday from 10am to 1:30 pm and from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Until 14th December.

‘Memorial Climent Picornell’ . Exhibition of the Certamen de Fotografia de Natura in the Exhibition Hall of the Centre de Cultura Can Jeroni. From Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 1.30 pm and from Thursday to Saturday from 6:30 pm to 9pm. From 12th to 28th November.

‘Geometrías Fragmentadas’. Paintings by Carles Guasch and sculptures by Ángel Zabala. From 11th November to 10th January 2022. From Mondays to Sundays, from 10am to 10pm at the Club Náutico Ibiza.

‘Quatre mirades’. Group exhibition by Cristina Ferrer, Diana Bustamante, Miguel Ángel García and Rita Bretones at the Far de ses Coves Blanques, in Sant Antoni. From 12th November to 3rd December. From Tuesday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Saturdays from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Sundays from 11am to 2pm.

‘Pol.linitzadors’. Group exhibition curated by Antoni Torres Martorell at the UIB headquarters in Eivissa. From 9th November to 10th January 2022.

Stella Rahola Matutes. ‘Fig Juice’, installation. Lighthouse of La Mola de Formentera. From 26th October until the end of the year. Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Caroline Rennequin. Paintings. Gallery also of Santa Gertrudis. Tuesday to Friday from 10:30 to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm. From 29th October to 30th March 2022.

Romanie. Paintings. Can Tixedó Art Café de Forada. From 29th October to 2nd December. Literary competition at www.romanie.net/category/news.

Collective exhibition with more than 50 creators to celebrate 20 years of the Micus Space as an art gallery. Until December. Opening hours: Sundays from 11am to 2pm. People who wish to come on other days can call 971 19 19 23 and ask for an appointment.

MARKETS

Sant Josep: Artisan and Ecological Market. Products from Ibiza. Every Saturday morning in the street of the Town Hall. Live music.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Craft products and gastronomy of Ibiza street market. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Hippy Market. Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from 11am to 7pm.