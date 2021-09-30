25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 2, 2021
A total of 35 concerts for the first edition of Sonorama in Ibiza

The festival opens this Thursday with a line-up that includes names such as Niños Mutantes, La Habitación Roja, Los Secretos, Sidonie, Joe Crepúsculo or L. A. in three Concept hotels in the Bay of Portmany

Fernando de Lama
Updated:
A concert at the Paradiso Hotel in Cala de Bou.

A total of 35 concerts and a dozen DJs during four days of musical, cultural and gastronomic activities on four stages. Such are the headlines of the first Sonorama to be held on the island as of this evening, a kind of Ibiza spin-off of the long-standing festival in Aranda de Duero. Among the participants are the cream of the current domestic indie-pop-rock scene, with names like Niños Mutantes, La Habitación Roja, Algora, Delaporte, L.A., Siloé, Rayden, Arde Bogotá, Varry Brava, Ginebras, Shinova, Funambulista, Marwan, Queralt Lahoz and Joe Crepúsculo, classic groups like Los Secretos and Sidonie and an exciting Ibizan representation with Billy Flamingos and Uncle Sal. Among the DJs there are names like Lola Von Dage, Pin & Pon, We are not DJs, EME and Peje.

We want to set a precedent. We have made a great effort to put this together and the intention is to continue to grow and make the next installment more international, with British bands,” said Diego Calvo, CEO of the Concept Hotel Group and organiser of the festival together with the Director of Sonorama Ribera, Javier Ajenjo.

Concept provides the infrastructure, the suppliers and “the passion”, says Calvo, and Ajenjo the musical programming through his company, Planeta Sonoro.

Three hotels and an auditorium

The stages will be three of Concept’s hotels in the bay of Portmany: Paradiso, Romeo’s and Cubanito, as well as the auditorium des Caló de s’Oli, which will host the cultural activities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at midday.

The event will kick off with a touch of humour, with the premiere of ‘Esplendor y caída. The Garlic Phantoms’, Juan Pérez-Fajardo’s fictional documentary about a band made up of just two members who only have one song, today at 8pm at Romeo’s, followed by a musical session with DJ Sören Manzoni.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

