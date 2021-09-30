A total of 35 concerts for the first edition of Sonorama in Ibiza

“We want to set a precedent. We have made a great effort to put this together and the intention is to continue to grow and make the next installment more international, with British bands,” said Diego Calvo, CEO of the Concept Hotel Group and organiser of the festival together with the Director of Sonorama Ribera, Javier Ajenjo.

Concept provides the infrastructure, the suppliers and “the passion”, says Calvo, and Ajenjo the musical programming through his company, Planeta Sonoro.

Three hotels and an auditorium

The stages will be three of Concept’s hotels in the bay of Portmany: Paradiso, Romeo’s and Cubanito, as well as the auditorium des Caló de s’Oli, which will host the cultural activities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at midday.

The event will kick off with a touch of humour, with the premiere of ‘Esplendor y caída. The Garlic Phantoms’, Juan Pérez-Fajardo’s fictional documentary about a band made up of just two members who only have one song, today at 8pm at Romeo’s, followed by a musical session with DJ Sören Manzoni.