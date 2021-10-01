The Prosecutor’s Office, in favor of covid certificate requirement in nightclubs

The Balearic Islands’ Public Prosecutor’s Office has shown itself to be in favour of the use of the covid certificate for access to nightclubs as of 8th October and the application of the measure is now awaiting the decision of the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB).

In the event that the TSJB give the green light for the use of the covid certificate, the return to activity for nightclubs and discos, after nearly two years of inactivity, will be limited 75% capacity, with the requirement that customers are seated at a table to consume their drinks and the use of the mask if they intend to use the dance floor.

However, if the court finally denies the use of the Green Pass to enter any of the establishments, the Balearic Executive will meet again on the 4th to set new conditions (it is assumed that the capacity should be smaller) but will keep the date of the 8th for the reopening, as guaranteed to employers and unions.

Nightlife venues on the islands will be able to open their doors from the 8th October. The closing time for these large establishments will be 5am, except in those municipalities where their ordinances are more restrictive.