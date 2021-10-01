25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 2, 2021
type here...

The Prosecutor’s Office, in favor of covid certificate requirement in nightclubs

redaccion-ep
Updated:
The Prosecutor's Office, in favor of covid certificate requirement in nightclubs
A nightclub in the Balearic Islands

The Balearic Islands’ Public Prosecutor’s Office has shown itself to be in favour of the use of the covid certificate for access to nightclubs as of 8th October and the application of the measure is now awaiting the decision of the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB).

In the event that the TSJB give the green light for the use of the covid certificate, the return to activity for nightclubs and discos, after nearly two years of inactivity, will be limited 75% capacity, with the requirement that customers are seated at a table to consume their drinks and the use of the mask if they intend to use the dance floor.

However, if the court finally denies the use of the Green Pass to enter any of the establishments, the Balearic Executive will meet again on the 4th to set new conditions (it is assumed that the capacity should be smaller) but will keep the date of the 8th for the reopening, as guaranteed to employers and unions.

Nightlife venues on the islands will be able to open their doors from the 8th October. The closing time for these large establishments will be 5am, except in those municipalities where their ordinances are more restrictive.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte