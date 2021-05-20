20 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Negotiations progress in the Balearic Islands for the reopening of nightclubs this summer

The objective is to start the opening with restrictions in July

fernando-guijarro
The clubs expect to open in July. GABI VÁZQUEZ.

The Balearic nightlife association (Abone) and the Ministry of Tourism have begun negotiations so that nightclubs and discos can reopen their doors this summer, as highlighted yesterday by the president of the business organisation, Miguel Perez-Marsa. While acknowledging that during future meetings when and how to recover the activity in the sector should be established, he stressed that the aim of the employers’ organisation is for it to happen in July, although he did not disguise the fact that during the first phase restrictions may be possible, such as not permitting dancing, at least not until further progress is made in the vaccination process.

Pérez-Marsá emphasised that one of the most important aspects of the meeting held last Monday with minister Iago Negueruela and his team was the resumption of dialogue between both parties, after more than a year without communication.

Thus, there is a commitment that from now on the relationship with the Government will be more fluid, with the aim of jointly negotiating the protocols to be established to allow the reopening of these facilities on Mallorca with safety in mind, in coordination with those of Ibiza.

End of the deadlock

The current president of Abone, who took office a few days ago, regretted the breakdown in communications that has existed between the Ministry and his employers’ association over the past year, but avoided explaining the possible causes, while admitting that “the truth is that there was no dialogue”.

It should be remembered that nightlife was one of the first sectors in Mallorca to call for protests against the restrictions approved by President Francina Armengol government.

In any case, Miguel Pérez-Marsá emphasised the importance of his sector for the Balearic economy and its image as a tourist destination, hence the request for reopening as soon as possible.

