Ibiza nightclubs will reopen on October 8

The Govern will permit the reopening of nightlife on October 8 if the Balearic Islands’ High Court of Justice accepts the requirement of a covid certificate to enter the venues.

The Government has already requested authorization from the TSJIB to require the covid certificate to enter clubs, announced Monday the Government’s spokesman, Iago Negueruela, following meetings of the table of social dialogue and the Govern the councils, which included the president of the FELIB and Palma’s Councillor for Public Safety.

If the TSJIB grants approval, the maximum authorized capacity will be 75%, with customers required to sit down to drink and also have to wear a mask to access the dance floor.

Except in towns with more restricted municipal rules, the closing hour will be no later than 5 a.m.

Negueruela emphasized during Monday’s news conference that the Government’s measures lift the majority of restrictions, restoring “normalcy” to the Balearic Islands.

It remains important to maintain a safe distance between people, to wear a mask and to ventilate, “in order to return to routine while keeping in mind that there is still coronavirus,” he stressed.