First pilot test of Ibiza’s nightclubs will be outdoors

José Luis Benítez, manager of the platform that encompasses fifty Ibizan nightclubs, was confident he would be given specific opening dates today in a videoconference held with representatives of the Government. However, the executive is now required to deliver a series of technical reports: one being to clarify data protection of customers who purchase tickets online; while another, requires the detailed plans of the two venues that have been offered to conduct the pilot test outdoors.

“We have agreed – details Benítez – to have a face-to-face meeting next week because they need to know a number of details. I thought that what we had presented to them would be enough, but they want to examine a matter related to data protection and some detailed plans”. The manager has left the meeting – held with Rosana Morillo, director general of Tourism, and Rubén Castro, director of the Balearic Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Ibassal) – with the feeling that “it is not that they are against us opening, far from it, it is that they want to be sure”.

“It will happen like the restoration: first let the bars open the terraces, and when things are somewhat clearer, the interiors”

